SPB ‘extremely critical’: Hospital

Chennai: The health condition of veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has deteriorated. A statement from Chennai’s MGM hospital said that SPB is extremely critical.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” it said.

Only a few days ago his son and singer-actor SP Charan took to his Instagram stories and informed fans that the singer “continues the steady progress toward getting better.”

“Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ventilator, physiotherapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eager to leave the hospital as early as possible,” Charan posted.