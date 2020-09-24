TN CM, Rajinikanth wish speedy recovery of Vijayakanth

Chennai: Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, actor Rajinikanth, TMC president G K Vasan and other leaders have wished speedy recoverty of DMDK president Vijayakanth, who has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Palaniswami said, soon after hearing the news that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital, he spoke to his wife and DMDK treasurer Premalatha over phone and enquired about his health condition.

He also said he pray the Almighty for his speedy recovery. Rajinikanth, DMDK sources said, spoke to Vijayakanth’s family members over phone. Vasan said in a statement that he prayed for the speedy recovery of Vijayakanth.