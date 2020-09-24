TN govt will bear entire expenses of Guj Tamil school: EPS to Rupani

Chennai: Expressing distress over the sudden closure of the Tamil school in Ahmedabad citing low attendance, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to ensure its continuance and said the State government would bear the entire expenditure for it.

In a letter to Vijay Rupani, he said he was distressed to know that the school, which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance.

These Tamil children were now left without any choice to continue their education, he said.

Noting tht Tamil was an ancient language with rich history and culture, he said Tamils have contributed and were contributing towards the development of Gujarat.

‘The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected’, he said and requested Rupani to intervene on the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tami medium school.

Palaniswami also said the Tamilnadu government was willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad.

He hoped that the Gujarat Government will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities.