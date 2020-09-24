Virtual summit between Modi, Rajapaksa 26 Sept

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa will hold a virtual bilateral summit on 26 September.

The summit, an official statement said, will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries.

Responding to a tweet by Rajapaksa, Modi said that he is looking ‘forward to jointly review the bilateral relationship comprehensively’.

He said, ‘We must explore ways to further enhance our cooperation in the post-Covid era.’