BeTheInfinite campaign inspires people through Dhoni

Chennai: #BeTheInfinite campaign, in association with IPL’s CSK captain MS Dhoni, will showcase how through dedication, hard work, persistence, and will, anyone can pursue their passion and achieve their dreams.

Expressing his views on the association, Dhoni said, ‘I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with Oppo as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation’.