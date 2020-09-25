Cricket community pays tribute to Jones

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tributes flowed on Twitter for the former batsman soon after news of his death broke. Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away, said Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

‘A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones.’

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano, said talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends, said India captain Virat Kohli.

Rest In Peace, Prof. The cricketing world will miss your entertaining lectures, said India batsman Rohit Sharma.

Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news, said former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Stunned by the news of Dean Jones’s passing. Always a Larger then life personality. Brilliant player. Condolences to Jane and family #RIPDeano, said former Australia fast bowler Damien Fleming.

Can’t believe it that’s terrible news. Fantastic player and always enjoyed his company on and off the field.Thoughts are with his family at this tragic time.#RIP, said former Australia batsman Mark Waugh.

How cruel life can be. Dean Jones was at the same hotel as all of us. He had breakfast post his regular workout sessions earlier this morning and now the news of his sudden passing away. Totally saddened and shocked #RIPDeanJones, said former India batsman Hemang Badani.