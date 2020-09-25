‘Dangerous’ containers still at Beirut’s port

Beirut: Two huge explosions rocked Beirut’s port on August 4, destroying a big part of the city and causing damage with a cost estimated at over US $15 billion.

Lebanon’s chairman of the parliament’s public works and transport committee Nazih Najem said that there are 49 highly dangerous containers at Beirut’s port, Elnashra news website reported.

Some of these containers have been at the port since 2009 and they have been neglected since then,” Najem said on Thursday, adding that investigations must be conducted to check why these containers have not been removed until this moment from the port, Xinhua news agency reported.

