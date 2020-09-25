Dismal show by Prajnesh, Ankita

Paris: India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran failed to make it to the main draw of the French Open after losing to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round of the men’s singles qualifying event.

On Wednesday, Prajnesh lost 4-6, 6-7(4) and was knocked out of the qualifiers. Chennai-based Prajnesh, ranked 141 in the world, began poorly as he was broken in the opening game of the match. However, the Indian did have a chance to claw back when he had two break-points in the fourth game.

But, he failed to convert them and lost the first set. The 30-year-old Prajnesh got off to a strong start in the second set and took a 2-0 lead, but the Australian broke back in the third game. Both players then held serve throughout the set, taking it to a tie-breaker, where Prajesh lost serve four times and bowed out.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina could not go past the second round of the women’s singles qualifying event, suffering a straight-set defeat against Japan’s Kurumi Nara. Ankita lost 3-6, 2-6 in an hour and 21 minutes.