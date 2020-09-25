Harley Davidson to exit India

Mumbai: Harley Davidson said it is discontinuing sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country. Industry sources said the company is looking to tie up with a partner to run its business in the country.

The India action will include an associated workforce reduction of approximately 70 employees, Harley-Davidson Inc said in an SEC filing. The development is part of the company’s global 2020 Restructuring Activities.

In the second quarter of 2020, Harley-Davidson had initiated restructuring activities like workforce reduction and the termination of certain contracts that would result in the elimination of approximately 700 positions globally, including the termination of approximately 500 employees.