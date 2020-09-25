MG Motor unveils India’s first ‘autonomous’ SUV

Chennai: MG Motor India has introduced India’s ‘first’ autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, MG Gloster. Gloster comes as the carmaker’s third product in India after the Hector, India’s first Internet car and ZS EV, India’s firsinternet electric SUV.

Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Some of its pioneering features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

MG has further come up with an on-demand Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes in the Gloster.

According to the company, it is an Intelligent All Terrain System that provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case, a state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology.