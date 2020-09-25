Orient Electric expands product portfolio

Chennai: Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced the launch of its new range of decorative water heaters in line with the evolving market trends and changing consumer preferences.

The new range includes Aura Neo Art instant water heater with designer marble finish and BEE 5-star rated Evapro PC and Gusto Art storage water heaters.

Salil Kappoor, business head, Home Appliances, Orient Electric Limited said, “consumer’s expectation about product functionality, reliability and aesthetics has increased manifold and thus we areroutinely introducing products that address their evolving needs.”