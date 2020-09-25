Singer SPB passes away

Chennai: Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was on maximum life support after his condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours, passed away at MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai today.

He was in hospital since 5 August after testing positive for Covid-19. The 74-year-old singer was tested negative on 8 September – but he could not be taken off the ventilator because of the condition of his lungs, Balasubrahmanyam’s son S P Charan said earlier this month.

His body of work comprises over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. The singer, who is a winner of six National Awards, has collaborated with music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar-winning A R Rahman.

Besides being a singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam was also an actor, a producer and a voice actor. Balasubrahmanyam was also a recipient of the Padma Shri as well as the Padma Bhushan.