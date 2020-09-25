Suriya ready to pack a punch

Actor Suriya awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru in Amazon Prime on 30 October. Meanwhile, he will begin shooting for Pandiraj’s film before Vetrimaaran’s Vaadi Vasal.

Buzz is that Sun Pictures will be bankrolling Suriya’s film with Pandiraj and an official announcement will be out on a festival day. Imman is likely to score music for the film.

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, is said to be inspired by the struggles of GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara, who earlier made a mark with 2016 sports drama Irudhi Suttru, is also excited that her film will now reach a wider audience. She said, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world.”

The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.