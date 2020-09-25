Tamannaah to be part of Andhadhun remake

Actress Tamannah is excited to reprise the role of Tabu in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun.

I’ve always been an ardent fan of Tabu’s work and it is such an honour to reprise a role played by her.

Actor Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake.

Andhadhun, a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of an aged film actor by the latter’s wife and her lover.

The Telugu version is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.