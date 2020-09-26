Bayern wins UEFA Super Cup

Budapest: Substitute Javi Martinez headed home the winner in the 104th minute as Bayern Munich defeated Sevilla 2-1 in extra time to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

With the victory, Bayern completed a quadruple under Hansi Flick. Europa League champion Sevilla opened the scoring in the 13th minute, with Lucas Ocampos converting a penalty. But, the Bavarians levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th minute.

Bayern had won the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League under Flick, who took charge of the side in November 2019. ‘It was an intense game, but we deserved to win,’ said Flick.

‘Despite our big 8-0 win over Schalke, we are not in our rhythm. But the mentality, especially after going 0-1 down, was sensational.’