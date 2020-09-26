Canon develops first cinema EOS camera

Chennai: Canon has announced the launch of the EOS C70 camera, the newest addition to the cinema EOS System.

Utilising RF lens mount, the new camera achieves a compact and lightweight design and supports 4K/120P high frame rate recording, enabling rich visual expression.

Alongside the camera, Canon also announced the launch of the mount adapter for EOS C70. It will enable the camera to support an extensive lineup of EF lens series 2, opening a myriad of possibilities for creative cinematography.

The EOS C70 is the first Cinema EOS System camera to be equipped with an RF mount, which makes it compatible with any of the RF lenses from Canon’s EOS R System.