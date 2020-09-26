Chennai’s corona count crosses 10,000 once again

Chennai: After going down, Chennai’s Covid curve is moving up once again. It is said more than 10,000 persons now have the viral infection. A total of 3,128 persons have lost their lives since March.

Since the Covid-19 spread began in March, the city has recorded 1,60,926 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,47,798 have recovered. Chennai is showing 92 per cent recovery rate and currently has six per cent active cases. A total of 3,128 persons have lost their lives since March.

As per data, 410 persons have died in Teynampet and 350 lives were lost in Anna Nagar. On 25 September, 13,100 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department.

The civic body gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Anna Nagar there are 1,160 active cases and 1,141 persons in Kodambakkam have coronavirus. Only these two places have more than 1,000 Covid-19 numbers.

Other places with high Covid-19 numbers are, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar with 850 patients, Adyar with 807 cases, Teynampet has 945 positive cases and Royapuram with 795 cases.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.23 per cent of the patients are male and 39.77 per cent are female. Around 18.53 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.

Kodambakkam has recorded the highest number of recoveries. Here, 16,695 persons have tested negative after treatment.