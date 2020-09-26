Editorial: Melody master

Millions of music-lovers across the globe feel orphaned as playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who initially tested positive for Covid-19 and later turned negative, died at a private hospital due to ‘cardio-respiratory arrest’ on Friday afternoon after battling for life for 51 days.

No doubt, he is a legend in the cinema world, a renowned singer and admired by the people for his melodious songs. The passing away of SPB is a great loss.

SPB made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He has lent voice to film greats like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan Gemini Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Karthick and to present generation stars like Vijay and Ajith.

SPB was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, besides six National awards and several state awards, including Kalaimamani award. The voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. He will continue to live with us for generations to come.