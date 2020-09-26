India’s forex reserves rise over 3 billion USD

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.378 billion during the week ended 18 September.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $545.038 billion from $541.660 billion reported for the week ended 11 September.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $3.943 billion to $501.464 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased, declining by $580 million to $37.440 billion. The SDR value inched up by $1 million to $1.483 billion.