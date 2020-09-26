LIC Housing invests in SPR

Chennai: SPR City has announced raising capital from LIC Housing towards its ongoing residential project of 1.7 million sq ft. This infusion from LIC Housing will result in preponing the construction at the residential project resulting in handing over of the apartments by the end of this fiscal, it said.

According to Chetan Bohra, director, SPR, said “Capital raised will be utilised for pre-poning the construction and ensuring the completion of the residential project within this financial year. Part of the capital raised has been used to repay and provide an exit to Piramal Enterprises. With the exit of Piramal, the cost of capital is expected to be reduced by almost 35-40 per cent in the current financial year, thus giving impetus to Construction speed.”

SPR director, Navin Ranka added, “Closure of fund raising from LIC Housing denotes the confidence of the country’s top financial institution into the project.”