Maruti sells 3 lakh Wagon R CNG vehicles

Chennai: The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG has emerged as the highest selling CNG vehicle in the country. The CNG variant of the hatchback has surpassed three lakh units in sales.

Speaking on the feat, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, remarked, “Constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top five best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of three Lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers.”