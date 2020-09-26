OPS meets Madhusudhanan, triggers speculations

Chennai: The meeting between Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also the coordinator of the AIADMK, and the party’s presidium chairman Madhusudhanan has once again created speculations in the ruling party and the State’s political circles.

While the exact agenda of the meeting was not revealed, sources said that the meeting at Madhusudhanan’s residence went on for more than one hour.

The meeting has taken place at a time when there is said to be a rift between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, also the joint coordinator of AIADMK and Panneerselvam.

Madhusudhanan is the presidium chairman of the party since 2010 and was part of the Panneerselvam faction when the AIAMDK split after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the merger, he was announced as the candidate of the RK Nagar constituency, but he did not win the election.

It may be noted that Palaniswami had also met Madhusudhanan recently and the meeting lasted for close to 45 minutes.

While it is said that Madhusudhanan is acting as a peacemaker between the two leaders, party cadres denied any rift within the two heads.

‘Panneerselvam’s meeting with Madhusudhanan was held to discuss about the party’s general council meeting which is scheduled to be held on 28 September,’ sources said.

Sources also said that Palaniswami’s recent meeting with Madhusudhanan was to enquire about his health as he had fractured his hand at that time.

Meanwhile, it is also said that there might be a change in the party’s presidium chairman as Madhusudhanan is in need of rest due to his health condition and age factor.

Senior party leaders Thambidhurai and Anwar Raja’s names are being recommended for the post.