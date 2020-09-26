SPB laid to rest with full police honours at his farm house

Chennai: Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly called as SPB, who passed away here yesterday, was today laid to rest with full police honours at his farm house at Thamaraipakkam about 25 km from here, in neighbouring Thiruvallur district.

Tens and hundreds of people, including local residents, bade a tearful adieu to the singer as his mortal remains were laid to rest with a gun salute and the bugle sounding the last post.

After State Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan and actors paid their last respects, locals were allowed to pay their homage to the departed soul, after which SPB’s son SPB Charan performed the last rites. Then the body was laid to rest at 12.30 pm.

Only close family members, friends and relatives were allowed to take part in the last rites. Among those who paid their last respects this morning included actors Vijay, Arjun, director Bharathiraja, playback singer Mano among others.

The body of SPB was brought to the farm house from his Chennai residence last night itself in view of the swelling crowd and due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Police, citing the lockdown said, public would not be allowed to pay their homage at the farm house. But the district authorities today morning allowed the public to pay their last respects by following the social distancing norms.

More than 500 police personnel were deployed on security duty at the farm house. SPB was hospitalised in August at MGM Healthcare after testing positive for Covid-19, and while he reportedly did well initially, he took a turn for the worse, and was put on a ventilator and ECMO support.

On 4 September, he tested negative for Covid-19 but continued to be on the ventilator and ECMO even as he participated in passive physiotherapy.

Unfortunately his health suddenly deteriorated on 24 September night. And he passed away yesterday at 1.04 pm.

Condoling his death, Rajinikanth tweeted: “RIP Balu sir … you have been my voice for many years … your voice and your memories will live with me forever … I will truly miss you.”

Kamal Haasan tweeted: “It’s my good fortune that I was the shadow image of S P Balasubrahmanyam’s voice for a long time. His fame will live for 7 generations.”

‘Confer Bharat Ratna’

Celebrities and fans who paid their last respects to legendary singer SPB urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on him.

Actors including Arjun wanted the Centre to honour him with the award. He has sung over 40000 songs in 16 languages winning six National awards.