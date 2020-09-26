Tamilnadu CS chairs meeting with Collectors of Covid-hit districts

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam today held a review meeting with Collectors of 15 Districts, which are hit hard by Covid-19, via video conferencing from the Secretariat.

Collectors of districts including Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Erode, Triuvannamalai, Vilupuram, Vellore, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Thiruvarur and Salem took part in the meeting.

An official release said that Shanmugam reviewed the measures taken by the officials in each district. “He also asked the Collectors to ensure that there are proper facilities in the hospitals.”

Shanmugam urged the Collectors to find out the reason behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in these districts and asked to take necessary action to reduce the number of deaths, the release added.

Shanmugam also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during which he appreciated the State’s efforts in controlling coronavirus.