AIADMK’s CM candidate to be announced 7 October

Chennai: After almost five hours of discussions at the executive committee meeting of AIADMK, the party’s deputy coordinator K P Munusamy today said the Chief Minister candidate of the party will be announced on 7 October.

He said that the party’s coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Chief Minister K Palaniswami will make a joint announcement about the candidate.

The meeting which began at 10 am today lasted for almost five hours and ended only at 2.45 pm. As many as 15 resolutions were passed during the meeting.