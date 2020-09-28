Alisha: From race to Roposo

Chennai: India’s first female national racing champion Alisha Abdullah has joined ‘Roposo Pride of India’ program, which recognises remarkable Indians by providing them with a platform to mentor and inspire fellow citizens.

Alisha will be sharing videos of her journey to the racetrack and making a mark in a sport dominated by men. Her exemplary career has led to her winning the President’s award as well.

“Success in the field of motorsports is not easy, especially for a girl. By sharing my journey, I want to inspire the next generation of girls to take up motorsports as a career and make India proud on a global stage,” says Alisha.