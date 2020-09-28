Covid-19: India crosses 60-lakh mark; death toll up 95,542

New Delhi: As many as 82,170 fresh Coronavirus infections were reported in India, thus crossing the 60-lakh mark today.

The total coronavirus cases stands at 60,74,702. The death toll has climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of Coronavirus disease in the country, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Ministry data.

A total of 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 per cent, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.20-crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09-lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.