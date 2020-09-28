Honour SPB and Rafi with Bharat Ratna: Prince of Arcot to PM

Chennai: The two great playback singers of India, Mohammed Rafi and S P Balasubrahmanyam may be considered for posthumous ‘Bharat Ratna’ awards, said the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Prince said that Mohammed Rafi and SPB were unique and outstanding artistes in the music world.

Their melodious voice has been engraved and endeared in the hearts of millions of people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, which will be alive for a very long time to come. They have sung thousands of songs in many languages, which were admired and loved by their fans and many people, at national and international level.

“Both the talented singers had a God-gifted voice, which suited every actor, on the Indian cinema screen. They lived a simple life and they were soft spoken persons by nature. Rafi Sahib passed away in 1980 and SPB, just two days ago”, he added.

The Prince of Arcot, in his suggestion to the Prime Minister, said that it will be a befitting honour to the two noble souls, if they are bestowed with the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ Award for their great contribution to the nation and Indian film industry, in particular, and the citizens of the country, in general.