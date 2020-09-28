Hype over hyperloop transporation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Imagine travelling from Bengaluru city to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in just 10 minutes on a hyperloop pod. This could turn a reality, thanks to an MoU signed on Sunday for a feasibility study by the famous Virgin Hyperloop and the Bengaluru airport to link the city with the India’s second busiest airport in the garden city and also other travel hubs in the state.

If the project takes off, this will be the first hyperloop transportation system in India. This mode of transportation uses electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions. With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, the hyperloop can transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city in under 10 minutes, according to a preliminary analysis. Travellers can also streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check-in and security for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

According to a statement released by Virgin Hyperloop, the connectivity could reduce the travel time between the airport and city center to 10 minutes.

“The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each. With a speed of up to 1,080 kmph, the hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from Bengaluru Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis,” the statement read.

Bengaluru airport said in a tweet, “We are thrilled to announce a trailblazing #partnership with @virginhyperloop which will delve into the feasibility of a mode of mass transit to enable #travel from #BLRairport to the city centre in 10 minutes. Know more: https://bit.ly/2G6ALLo #WeAreHereForYou.”