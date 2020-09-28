Political leaders condemn desecration of EVR statue

Chennai: A statue of DK founder E V Ramasamy (Periyar) in Tiruchi was found smeared with saffron dye on Sunday by unidentified miscreants, drawing strong responses from political leaders in Tamilnadu.

In Chennai, leaders of various political parties condemned the desecration of EVR’s statue and demanded stringent action against the miscreants.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam strongly condemned the incident and said the AIADMK government wouldtake stringent legal action against the anti-socials who indulged in such acts.

Strongly condemning the incident, DMK president and Opposition leader M K Stalin, in a tweet said, Periyar was not a leader of the movement, but a leader of the Tamil race.

He said, “those who indulge in such acts thinking that they are insulting Periyar are only insulting themselves”.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed concern over increase in such incidents in recent past by cowards who could not take on ideologically and strongly condemned the desecration of Periyar statue.

“Even the statue of Saint poet Tiruvalluvar was not spared”, he said in a statement, adding, recurrence of such incidents even after police detaining the culprits under the Goondas Act for such an act in Coimbatore recent, showed that some big forces were behind this.

“Only those forces, which wanted to disturb peace and communal harmony in the State, will encourage such act”, he added.

Noting that those instigating such acts were more dangerous than who desecrate the statue, Dr Ramadoss said such people should be booked under National Security Act and the state government should take strong ction against them.

Stating that the Intelligence wing should devote more attention to prevent such incidents, he said the action to be taken against the culprits should be an unforgettable lesson to those who try to disturb peace and communal harmony.