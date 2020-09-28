Reno and F17 series turn ‘affordable’

Chennai: Oppo has made ‘attractive and affordable’ offers on its popular devices from the Reno series and recently launched F17 series.

Oppo has announced introducing a variety of offers for consumers like down paymentof Rs 777 from Home Credit on Reno4 Pro, Reno3 Pro and F17 Pro and F17.

Customers purchasing the Reno4 Pro can avail 10 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank debit/credit card transactions and also a no-cost EMI for up to six months with an extended warranty of seven months.

Customers also stand a chance to win the Oppo Enco W11 with every purchase of smartphone through lucky draw announcements, it added.