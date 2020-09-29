Barcelona begins season with win

Catalonia: Teenager Ansu Fati scored a brace as Barcelona began its 2020-21 La Liga campaign with a 4-0 victory over Villarreal here on Sunday.

Lionel Messi also got on the scoresheet for the winning team, with Pau Torres netting an own goal.

Luis Suarez had a stunning debut for Atletico Madrid with two goals and an assist as his side recorded a resounding 6-1 win over Granada. In Serie A, defending champion Juventus came from behind to draw 2-2 with Roma, thanks to a double from the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the Premier League, Leicester City stunned Manchester City 5-2, courtesy of a hat-trick from Jamie Vardy. In Ligue 1, holder Paris Saint Germain defeated Reims 2-0 away from home.