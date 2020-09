There are rumours doing rounds that Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi will be released digitally as theatres are shut.

However the makers have denied it as rumours and said a final decision has not been taken.

Produced by Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujata Vijayakumar, Nidhhi Agerwal plays the romantic interest of Ravi in the film which also has Sathish and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal characters.

Imman is composing the music and Dudley of Chennai Express fame is cranking the camera.