Heated exchanges between EPS, OPS at AIADMK EC, all eyes on 7 October

Chennai: Multiple sources have confirmed that the AIADMK executive committee meeting on Monday saw heated arguments on who— Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Panneerselvam or Chief Minister and party joint coordinator Edapapdi K Palaniswami—is the most powerful in the party.

At one point of time, the two top leader themselves were involved in a direct debate, reports said. It is said that during the meeting, Palaniswami shot down the idea of constituting an 11-member steering committee as sought by. Panneerselvam, saying such an arrangement would not be suitable to the AIADMK.

While Panneerselvam made a strong claim for being the AIADMK’s Chief Minister nominee for polls next year, Palaniswami reportedly said that he has been providing good governance in Tamilnadu which has won appreciation from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two were pacified by senior leaders, it is said. The party adopted a resolution to work hard unitedly ‘like brothers’ to recapture power for a record third time.

According to AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendi, there were lengthy discussions on the Chief Minister candidate during the executive committee meeting but a decision could not be taken.

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said, “The lengthy discussions took place in a democratic manner and whatever decision is announced will be accepted by the one and half crore cadre of the AIADMK.”

Finally, it was decided that the AIADMK-led alliance’s Chief Minister candidate will be announced by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on 7 October.