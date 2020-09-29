James Cameron wraps up Avatar 2 shoot

Avatar’ filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he has finished shooting the second instalment of his super hit sci-fi franchise.

According to reports on international news portals, the filmmaker made the revelations during a video chat session with the Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Cameron said that though shooting for Avatar 2 is complete, shooting for its third installment is 95 per cent complete.

This comes months after Disney’s announcement of postponing the Avatar sequels by a year.