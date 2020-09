Actress Lakshmi Menon has denied rumours that she will be one of the participants in the Bigg Boss Tamil reality show this season.

In a voice note issued by her, Lakshmi Menon, said, ‘I clean my dishes and toilet at home but would never do it for a reality show. Also, start respecting the choices made by a person and don’t interfere in their decision’.

Lakshmi Menon currently has a Tamil film with Aari and Prabhu Deva’s Yung Mung Sung.