Lockdown extended in TN till 31 October

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today announced that the ongoing lockdown will be extended till 31 October.

An official statement released after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s meeting with District Collectors and healthcare experts said the lockdown with relaxed rules will continue for one more month

The recent government order regarding reopening of schools from 1 October stands cancelled Up to 100 can attend film shoots, the statement said. However, theatres to remain closed. Suburban trains will not be operated.