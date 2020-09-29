Lockdown relaxation: TN CM discusses with Collectors

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that a decision on allowing students of classes 10, 11 and 12 to schools from 1 October will be taken after discussing with medical experts.

With the lockdown in the State coming to an end tomorrow, Palaniswami today held a meeting with District Collectors via video conferencing from the Secretariat.

It is said that crucial decisions about the extension of lockdown was taken during the meeting. Sources said that Palaniswami also enquired about the measures taken in every district to control the spread of the disease.

During the meeting, Palaniswami said that the Government Order which was released about reopening of schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 students will not come into effect till a decision is arrived at the meeting with medical experts.

Palaniswami will be holding discussions with the medical expert team today evening. Senior Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and top officials were present during the meeting with the Collectors.

It may be noted that on 24 September, the State government said classes 10, 11, and 12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from teachers from 1 October.

The government had also issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures for the students who would be attending the schools on a voluntary basis from next month.

Students who want to take help or guidance from their teachers will have to bring written consent from their parents or guardians. Schools will allow these students to enter the premises after getting consent.

However, the students of the containment zones are not allowed to visit the schools anyhow. The online or distance learning classes shall be continued for all students.

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in at least 15 districts in Tamilnadu causing concern, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam late last week directed Collectors to ascertain the reasons for the increase in the pandemic in recent times. He directed them to also take appropriate measures to reduce the fatalities.

Taking serious note of the increase in the pandemic in the districts that have suddenly emerged as hot spots, Shanmugam said, “the Collectors should find out the reason behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and also take necessary action to reduce the number of deaths.”