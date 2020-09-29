Maanagaram to be remade in Hindi

Maanagaram that had Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, is all set to be remade in Hindi.

To be produced by Shibu Thameens, Vikrant Massey will reprise Sundeep Kishan’s role in the Hindi remake and Sanjay Mishra has also been roped in to play a pivotal character.

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be helming the film. The shoot will commence on January 10 and the makers are planning to showcase the nightlife of Mumbai city.

The movie was helmed in Logesh Kanagaraj who went onto do Kaithi and Master. He will directing Kamal Haasan for his next venture.