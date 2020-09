Young Mugen Rao, who shot to fame winning Bigg Boss Tamil title last year, is making his debut as hero. The movie has been titled Vetti. Anu Keerthi plays heroine.

It will be directed by Anjana Ali Khan of Veppam fame.

Anjana’s Veppam had Nani, Nithya Menen, Karthik Kumar, and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead.

The rest of the cast and crew of this yet-untitled film will be announced in the coming days.