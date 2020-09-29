Preventing accident deaths through safe road infrastructure

Chennai: The International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) is a registered charity dedicated to preventing road deaths through safer road infrastructure.

In association with FedEx Express, it has announced the launch of the 5-Star Global Connections Initiative.

iRAP is known worldwide for its 5-Star road safety rating system and its advocacy for 3-Star or better roads for all road users.

This new initiative will serve to connect more than 100 iRAP affiliates around the world enabling them to better communicate, network, and collaborate. The initiative will be rolled out in four phases.