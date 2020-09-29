Three research chairs at CSIR for translational studies

Chennai: Three research chairs will be established at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) by Avra Laboratories with the aim to support and recognise exemplary work in the field of translational research.

The chairs, named in honor of Dr A V Rama Rao, a former Director of the CSIR-IICT, will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognise and advance their efforts.

The chair selection committee has selected the following nominees for FY2020-2023 to receive the fellowship: Dr S Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad for exemplary contributions in translational research for the Pharma sector, Dr Amol A Kulkarni, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune for outstanding efforts in translational research and commercialisation of continuous process equipments including micro and flow reactors.