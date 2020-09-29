TN CM to discuss with Collectors, health experts on further relaxation of curbs

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will today hold discussions with district Collectors and Health experts on relaxing further the Covid-19 curbs in the State.

According to sources, while the meeting with Collectors will be held in the morning through video conferencing from the Secretariat, the meeting with health experts will take place today evening.

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in at least 15 districts in Tamilnadu causing concern, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam late last week directed Collectors to ascertain the reasons for the increase in the pandemic in recent times. He directed them to also take appropriate measures to reduce the fatalities.

Taking serious note of the increase in the pandemic in the districts that have suddenly emerged as hot spots, Shanmugam said, “the Collectors should find out the reason behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and also take necessary action to reduce the number of deaths.”