TNEA rank list announced: How to check it?

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list was published on Monday. Students who applied to participate in the counselling process and submitted all the documents before the deadline can check the TNEA rank on tneaonline.org.

Steps to check TNEA rank list:

* Visit TNEA’s official website at tneaonline.org

* Click on the TNEA rank list 2020 link

* Log in with your credentials

* Candidates will be able to view and then download the list

This year (2020), over 1.6 lakh applications were received by the education committee, out of which 1.3 lakh candidates paid fees, and 1.1 lakh uploaded certificates.

Initially, the rank list was scheduled to be released on 7 September. As the class 12 reevaluation results were due on 8 September, it was postponed to 17 September. But it was postponed again.