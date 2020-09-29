Transport tech interface to help patients during emergency

Chennai: In emergency events such as cardiac arrest, time is critical. Door-to-balloon time is calculated from the time patient enters the hospital to the time s/he receives balloon angioplasty.

It has been proven that a longer door-to-balloon time is associated with an increased risk of death and disability in a cardiac emergency. The trained expert medical team at Manipal Hospitals, Salem allows a quicker door-to-balloon time, allowing faster recovery in patients. It has implemented MARS system.

When the hospital receives information about an emergency, the MARS gets activated and is rushed to the patient. The ambulance is equipped with a video monitoring system. Through this system, the technician that reaches to the patient provides real-time information to the doctor. The first response treatment is done at the home of the patient by the staff trained in cardiac procedures.