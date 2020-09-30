Advani, Joshi, Yogi welcome babri masjid demolition case verdict

Chennai: “I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” senior BJP leader L K Advani said today.

“It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya,” BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I welcome the verdict by Special CBI Court, Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused. It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be.”

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the Babri Demolition case verdict and said justice wins.

Sadhvi Rithambara, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, said, “All allegations were because of political rivalry. We don’t conspire but create mantras. The judgement is welcomed.”