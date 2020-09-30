As restrictions ease, cases rise in city

Chennai: The cases of Coronavirus in the city has increased according to data from Greater Chennai Corporation.

Nearly, 11,193 persons have the viral infection. A total of 3,195 persons have lost their lives since March.

The city has recorded 1,66,029 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,51,641 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate and currently has seven per cent active cases.

As per data, 414 persons have died in Teynampet and 360 lives were lost in Anna Nagar.

On 29 September, 13,125 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department.

The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,232 active cases, 1,197 persons in Anna Nagar have Coronavirus and 1064 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

Other places with high Covid-19 numbers are Adyar with 995 cases and Royapuram with 859 cases.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.96 per cent of the patients are male and 39.04 per cent are female.

Around 19.00 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.