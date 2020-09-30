Chennai gets country’s first new solid waste management system

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today inauguarted the nation’s first of its kind new solid waste management system in Greater Chennai Corporation.

The new system will be implemented in Alandur, Adayar, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones in October by the Spanish firm Urbaser-Sumeet.

The firm has been contracted for eight years and will take over collection and transportation of waste including doorstep collection, street sweeping and handling of domestic and hazardous waste. It will not be not be paid based on the quantity of waste collected.

Instead, 36 key performance indicators that will be audited by an independent engineer before the payments are made. The indicators include regular sweeping of streets, clearing garbage on time, 100 per cent door-to-door collection and creating awareness on segregation.

Citizens will also be able to register complaints through a 24X7 toll-free number. It is said that people might have to pay a penalty for not giving over segregated waste, but it’s not final yet.