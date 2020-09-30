From London with love for music

Music producer and singer Biswajith Nandan has come up with a cover track for the song Kanavae Kanavae by Anirudh in David.

Biswajith collaborated with Dhanraj Manickam for the cover.

Hailing from London, Biswajith is working IT sector and completed MBA from Plymouth University.

He says, ‘ Though I don’t know Tamil, I still love Tamil music. MSV, Ilayaraja, AR Rahman and Anirudh are my favourites.’

I want to work with all music composers here, he says and adds, ‘I have a youtube channel and the cover track can be heard there’.