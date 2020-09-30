Kabadadaari shot completed

The shooting for Kabadadaari was completed recently. Sourves close to the unit say that it is gearing up for release in November.

Kabadadaari, starring Sibiraj and directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, was one project which started shooting again to finish off the pending portions. The team finally wrapped up the shooting on Tuesday.

Dhananjayan Govind, who last bankrolled Vijay Antony-starrer Kolaigaran, has produced Kabadadaari which was simultaneously shot in Telugu as well.

A press release issued by the team said that the crew, which had less than 70 members, shot the pending portions in the outskirts of Chennai in the last few days.